Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says he has “no doubt” that Neymar will carry on playing at the top level “for many years” to come after recent comments by the Brazilian superstar which suggested next year’s World Cup would be his last.

“‘Ney’ is an honest person who has no problem talking about his feelings. He has been living under the spotlight since he was very young. He is mentally very strong, I don’t think there is a problem,” Pochettino said when asked about the world’s most expensive player.

Neymar, who has played in two World Cups and is his country’s second-top scorer of all time behind Pele, said last weekend the 2022 tournament in Qatar would be his last one as he “doesn’t have the strength to put up with more football”.

