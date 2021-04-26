Gamers are used to taking control of Neymar in virtual football pitches, but the Brazilian star has found a new field to run wild on: the shoot’em up mega-hit “Fortnite”.

Neymar’s recruitment is part of a strategy by Epic Games to expand the universe of “Fortnite” beyond its kill-or-be-killed “Battle Royale” by wheeling in the sports, music and film worlds.

The footballer follows in the footsteps of US rapper Travis Scott, whose avatar performed five virtual concerts on “Fortnite” last year seen by 12 million players.

