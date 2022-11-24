Neymar leads an attack-minded Brazil side in their opening Group G game at the World Cup against Serbia at Doha’s Lusail Stadium on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, the world’s most expensive player, comes into his third World Cup needing just two more goals to equal Pele’s all-time record tally of 77 for the Selecao.

He will play in the number 10 role for the tournament favourites in support of Richarlison, with Raphinha and Vinicius Junior on the wings.

Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic are only named as substitutes for Serbia after carrying injuries into the tournament.

More details here...