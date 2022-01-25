A live preview for a Netflix documentary on Brazilian soccer star Neymar attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.

The first episode of the highly-anticipated three-part series “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10’s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

