Neymar will rejoin Brazil for its final two World Cup qualifiers, after missing the national team’s first two matches of the year due to injury, coach Tite said Friday, announcing his squad.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, back from an ankle injury, will be looking to exorcise PSG’s humiliating Champions League exit Wednesday at Real Madrid as he returns to the Selecao.

The five-time world champions, who qualified for Qatar back in November, play Chile in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on March 24 and Bolivia on March 29 in La Paz.

Tite, who recently announced he plans to leave the post after the World Cup, said Neymar had “played well in the first half” against Real Madrid, before “collapsing, like the entire team.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta