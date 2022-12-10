Brazil star Neymar hinted he might quit international football on Friday, saying he could not “100 percent” guarantee he would play for the national team again.

Speaking after his side’s World Cup quarter-final defeat in Qatar, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar suggested he could step away.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return,” said an emotional Neymar, 30.

“I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team.”

Neymar equalled Pele’s record tally of 77 goals for Brazil with a brilliant strike on Friday but Bruno Petkovic levelled with minutes remaining.

The Brazilian did not take a penalty in the shootout. Rodrygo’s effort was saved by Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos hit the post, while Croatia scored all four of their efforts to win the shootout 4-2.

