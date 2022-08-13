Neymar continued his outstanding run of form at the start of this season with a brace, while Kylian Mbappe marked his return to the side with a goal as Paris Saint-Germain trounced Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mbappe had a first-half penalty saved in his first competitive outing of the campaign after suspension and injury, but he made up for that by converting following a Neymar corner in the second half.

Earlier, Falaye Sacko’s own goal gave PSG a 39th-minute lead at the Parc des Princes, and Neymar netted a spot-kick to make it 2-0 at the break.

