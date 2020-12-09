Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday when their Champions League match restarted a day after being suspended in an unprecedented walkout over a racism row.

Both sets of players and the match officials took a knee on the pitch before resuming the match which had been halted in the 14th minute on Tuesday amid accusations the Romanian fourth official had used a racist term to describe Basaksehir’s Cameroonian assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

Neymar, who took to Instagram in the wake of the incidents to post the message “BLACK LIVES MATTER”, joined other players in sporting a t-shirt with the slogan “No To Racism” during the warm-up at the Parc des Princes.

When the game got going again, the world’s most expensive player was clearly in the mood and he put PSG in front within seven minutes of the restart with a stunning turn and nutmeg followed by a curling strike into the top corner.

