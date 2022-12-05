Neymar makes his return to Brazil’s starting line-up for Monday’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea.

The world’s most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha’s Stadium 974 after missing Brazil’s last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Neymar needs just two more goals to equal Pele’s all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.

Full-back Danilo also comes back in following injury as Tite makes 10 changes to his team after rotating his squad for Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, which came after they had already wrapped up qualification for the knockout phase.

More details here...