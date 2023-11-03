Neymar underwent surgery Thursday at a hospital in his native Brazil to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage suffered during a national team match last month.

“The operation was a success. We’re very satisfied with the result,” said Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazilian team doctor who performed the surgery.

“He had a reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the two meniscus injuries have been repaired.”

Neymar is expected to remain at Mater Dei hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte for another 24 to 48 hours while he recovers, the doctor added.

Lasmar previously operated on Neymar for a foot fracture in 2018.

