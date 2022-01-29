Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 NFL seasons, according to multiple US media reports Saturday.

The 44-year-old signal caller won his record seventh crown last year with Tampa Bay after taking six in 20 years with the New England Patriots.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported Brady will hang up his helmet and cleats while CBS Sports declared his retirement was imminent.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, would not confirm the gridiron legends plans, only saying that nothing will be official until Brady says it is.

