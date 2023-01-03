Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his game Monday night against the Bengals and was taken to a Cincinnati hospital where the NFL, who later postponed the match, said he was in “critical condition.”

The medical emergency sparked an immediate outpouring of well-wishes from fans, commentators and other players, and brought attention back to the particularly dangerous nature of America’s most popular sport.

Part-way through the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup, Hamlin took a hard hit as he tackled the Bengals’ Tee Higgins.

He then stood up and suddenly collapsed to the floor, with medical staff rushing onto the field.

Players from both NFL teams, clearly shaken by what they had witnessed, gathered around Hamlin during the treatment, which ESPN said included CPR, with many of them kneeling to pray and some openly weeping.

