American football icon Tom Brady will move into the television commentary booth when he finally calls time on his NFL career, broadcaster Fox Sports confirmed on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently decided to extend his career by at least one more season, reversing a retirement decision announced in February.

However the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has already lined up a lucrative broadcasting career with Fox when his playing days are finally over.

