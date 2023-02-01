NFL star Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 45 after a storied career that included a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021 and a temporary retirement last year.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in a social media video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

