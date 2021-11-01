A heritage group is calling on residents to speak out against the “destruction of Xlendi”.

“This, once picturesque, once incredibly beautiful Gozitan cove that attracts thousands of locals, residents and tourists to its magic is suffering the final, fatal twist of the knife,” Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex said in a statement on Monday evening.

Last month Times of Malta reported how notices published by two Xlendi restaurants informing the public that they will close due to major works have alerted the public to the imminent construction of two huge apartment blocks in the once traditional fishing village.

The developments, to the right of the bay from the road leading to it, seem to have gone under the radar and have been described as the “final blow” by objectors.

Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex urged the Planning Authority and the government step in and stop the works with immediate effect to ascertain the facts about this development and protect Xlendi’s natural landscape.

The NGO is also appealing to every Gozitan, Maltese and foreign resident who loves Xlendi to make their voices heard.

“Stop this rape, stop this development, preserve this one corner of the old Xlendi,” the group said.

The NGO said the development is thanks to “one size fits all planning guidelines”, which it said are riddled with loopholes that allow “ruthless developers” to snatch up land.

What appears as two separate developments, on two sites with two separate planning permits is being built simultaneously as one development, the group said.

It is “inconceivable” that such a controversial planning application on such a sensitive site, only generated one complaint during the obligatory consultation period.

Obligatory notices to neighbours of the sites do not appear to have been distributed as required by law, the group added.