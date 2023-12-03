ReLeaf Malta, an NGO that acts as a voice of cannabis consumers, has called for an adjustment of the legal possession limits within private residences.

"While the allowance for cultivating four plants stands as a progressive measure, the disproportionately low ceiling on possessing dried flowers places responsible adult home cultivators at risk of unwarranted trafficking allegations and the consequential severe legal ramifications," it said in a statement on Sunday

It said the current limit of 50 grams should be raised to 400 grams, aligning it 'more realistically' with the attainable yield achievable through personal home cultivation.

The NGO also urged the authorities to reconsider the 'exceptionally low' decriminalisation threshold for possession in public, currently set at 7 grams. It said it should be raised to 30 grams, which, it said, was akin to the standard quantity found in a typical packet of tobacco.

"The implementation of these vital changes is essential to establish a fair and equitable regulatory environment, fostering responsible cannabis practices while mitigating disproportionate legal liabilities for individuals exercising their right to cultivate and possess cannabis within reasonable limits," the organisation said.