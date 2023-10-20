A merchant vessel that reportedly rescued 30 people in distress in Malta's search and rescue zone is headed for Libya, according to rescue NGO Alarm Phone.

The organisation raised the alarm on social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter, on Friday morning when they made a plea for those rescued not to be returned to the North African country.

"Do not force people back to where they are fleeing from!" the NGO said.

The 30 people had set out from the Libyan city of Sirte on Tuesday, according to a previous post by the NGO, before reportedly running into trouble by Thursday evening.

On Thursday night, the organisation said the 30 people were in distress facing difficult weather conditions. It said they had dwindling fuel supplies and no food or drink left.

Less than 12 hours later, the NGO said the people had been rescued by a merchant vessel and were now being taken back to Libya.

More to follow.