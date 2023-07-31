Members of local NGO Battlefront Malta embarked on trip to Sicily in July to commemorate a significant historical event known as Operation Husky, which took place 80 years ago.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness of Malta’s rich military history and to pay tribute to the brave individuals who fought in the invasion of Sicily during World War II.

Operation Husky marked a pivotal moment in the Allied forces’ campaign against Axis powers in the Mediterranean in July 1943. The Malta Brigade, a unit comprising several British battalions stationed in Malta during the siege, played a crucial role in this operation. They continued their remarkable journey by becoming the first troops to land on the shores of Sicily.

The commemorative event featured a convoy of meticulously restored World War II vehicles, alongside dedicated re-enactors who represented the units that participated in the invasion of Sicily. Their presence transported onlookers back in time and also served to bridge relationships with other history enthusiasts and museums in Sicily.

