An environmental NGO has condemned the destruction of a large Aleppo Pine outside Mdina Gate on Saturday, saying the tree was protected and had graced the garden there for over a century.

In a statement, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar pointed out that the felling of the tree was not mentioned in the planning application, submitted by Nadia Galea Curmi, presumably for Infrastructure Malta.

"The planning application claims no trees will be felled, therefore no permit for the destruction of this tree was sought or issued by ERA," the statement read.

To add insult to injury, the applicant claimed the site is not scheduled, when in fact, this Mdina site has the highest degree of protection in Malta as a Category A Grade 1 scheduled (protected) site and Area of High Landscape value, the statement highlighted.

The tree itself, the FAA underlined, was protected by the Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations 2018 under the category of:(d) trees or woodland communities of scientific, ecological, aesthetic, historical, cultural, arboricultural, silvicultural, agricultural, educational or landscape interest; (e) prominent landmark trees.

"Such acts by a state entity repeat offender make a mockery of politicians' claims that greening Malta's urban areas is their priority, while at the same time destroying beautiful, protected mature landmark trees," the FAA pointed out.

The NGO said that according to Maltese law, the felling of this tree amounted to a crime against nature and our cultural heritage.

"What action the Environment Resource Authority will be taking, according to Malta's laws which stipulate a fine of up to twenty five thousand euros (€25,000) for the total destruction of a protected tree," FAA asked.

"And would that fine be paid by the person who authorised the illegal felling of this tree, or would it ultimately be paid by the taxpayer?"