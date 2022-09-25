Kingfisher Sport Fishing Association (KSFA), a non-profit organisation that holds shore fishing competitions, held a fishing event for the Fgura Scout Group last weekend.

A very interested group of youngsters were first taught the theoretical basics of shore fishing at their Fgura premises. The next day they put what they learnt into practice.

The group of 19 youngsters gathered at Marsascala for an almost three-hour fishing practice session.

The youths were first and foremost briefed on the KSFA Club policy of ‘catch and release’ and on how to care for the environment.

The club’s main sponsor Angler Thinkfish offered discounted rods and rigs for those who did not own any.