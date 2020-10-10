A penalty point system for contractors flouting construction laws and the option for residents to have the final say on large-scale private projects are among a raft of proposals put forward by NGO Graffitti for the construction industry.



The NGO has presented 134 proposals across six sectors, which it said were the result of a year-long consultation process and technical consultation with experts. Moviment Graffiti is requesting a meeting with the prime minister to discuss its proposals.

Addressing a news conference outside parliament in Valletta on Saturday, Graffitti's Andre Callus said authorities could no longer sit idle while people’s quality of life was taking a plunge.



“We have had a tragic year in construction and our quality of life is steadily deteriorating due to a rotten planning system,” he said.

Policies

Moviment Graffiti is calling for a new policy which would replace SPED (Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development) with a new framework outlining a long-term vision to 2050. This will also comprise measures to better protect historic village cores and remove planning loopholes which have led to various eyesores in the community.

Revamping planning regulation

Graffitti described the current composition of the Planning Authority board, which decides on major projects, as “farcical”. Instead, it is proposing that the PA board be made up of:

A representative from government and opposition, as is currently the case;





Environment and Resources Authority representatives should be doubled, to two;





A representative from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage;





NGO representatives should be doubled to two;





A representative from each council affected by the proposal;





Five other members appointed following a parliamentary grilling.

Large-scale projects

Graffiti is proposing the possibility to hold a referendum among residents of a locality in which large-scale projects are being proposed. Projects to build government schools or hospitals should be exempt from this, it believes.

The NGO is of the opinion that there have been cases in which one single project had affected the quality of life of an entire neighbourhood.

Another proposal is to stop all applications on large-scale projects until a masterplan outlining the planning needs of the Maltese Islands is in hand. Any decisions would then be considered in the wake of the conclusions of this masterplan.

Construction regulations

A key proposal is to have a penalty point system which could result in contractors being blacklisted should they consistently flout construction regulations. Moreover, Graffiti is proposing to cap the number of concurrent permits issued in certain areas.

Transport

Apart from a free public transport system, the NGO is proposing a proper infrastructure for bicycle use as a means of transport, and wants roadworks in valleys to be processed by a full development application.

Recycling

Graffitti is proposing introducing solar rights for residents, stopping all transfers of public land to private entities and proper policies on the recycling of construction material and land reclamation.