Spazji Miftuħa, a large grouping of NGOs, has again asked the prime minister for a meeting on his proposal to hand Miżieb and l-Aħrax to the hunters' federation, a move, which it said, would restrict public access for nine months out of twelve.

Last week the group said the prime minister had not replied to its request.

"We are deeply concerned that this decision, which has been taken away from the public eye, will deprive the general public of two very important public open spaces. It will spell the end of outdoor activities in these areas, in a country where outdoor space is already very limited due to our size and also the repeated encroachment on such areas by various lobbies," the group said.

"We are also disappointed at the fact that, in over 100 days since you took charge as PM, you have not found the time to meet a single environmental NGO, let alone a coalition of such organisations. This jars with the fact that you have met, more than once, various other lobbies including developers, business communities, and other bodies," it added.

"Unfortunately this is understood as a sign that the concerns of the general public about the national environment are being ignored.

"Whilst reminding you that we are representing at least 10,000 people who have petitioned in favour of keeping public access open to such areas, we reiterate our request for a meeting so as to understand better how this Cabinet decision will impact the general public, since we fully believe in the values of transparency and integrity," the group said.