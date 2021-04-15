Moviment Graffitti has urged the Environment Authority to reverse its decision not to demand an environment impact assessment of the proposed Msida Creek project.

The project, which features a flyover and a car park, has been slammed by environmentalists.

The movement said that although the project would result in the uprooting of several large trees and the asphalting of agricultural land while impeding pedestrian and cyclist accessibility, ERA did not deign to request a full Environmental Impact Assessment from Infrastructure Malta.

"ERA has not requested that Infrastructure Malta provide some other alternative project which would better serve the local and national community. Once more, ERA has rolled over when faced with an Infrastructure Malta folly. This project will have a significant and irreversible effect on the social fabric of Msida," the movement said.

"One of the bridges will also be placed directly in front of a block of apartments, creating an awful visual impact on the residents who will be cast in the shadow of this structure."