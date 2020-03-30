An education centre which has had to shut its doors due to restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 has revamped some of its services and will now be dropping in on its usual visitors remotely, with the help of technology.

Ċentru Tbexbix, which operates from a 17th century townhouse in Cospicua, has run cross-generational social and educational programmes for the past 14 years.

“Due to the current need for us all to engage in social distancing for precautionary measures, Ċentru Tbexbix has suspended its programmes until further notice,” Deborah Falzon, who runs the volunteer centre, told Times of Malta.

“However, we have started a new programme in response to the current needs of our senior clients and hope to support other adults and seniors who live alone.”

The NGO is keeping up with the needs and day-to-day activities of its clients by checking in remotely, whether it’s over the phone or through video conferencing and social media where possible.

While they still offer their usual services of helping the elderly with chores such as going shopping or accessing necessary services, in the face of having to spend the foreseeable future isolated indoors, volunteers are focusing on connecting socially.

“With local authorities and organisations providing efficient and effective services to meet the basic needs of people living alone, we believe the next step is to provide social support to people living alone including the elderly who are at great risk of loneliness,” Falzon said.

“We do not know how long this period of necessary social isolation will last, so we need to implement both short- and long-term strategies to protect those most vulnerable of experiencing loneliness and its negative effects.”

Since the start of the pandemic locally, the centre has supported over 60 seniors by phoning them to help with special needs, guide them to the current services and engage in conversations to ensure they continue to feel connected and loved by their community.

As authorities continue to urge neighbouring communities to take care of the elderly and others who have been urged to remain indoors to preserve their health as best they can, the offer of a conversation and some company from afar has not gone unappreciated.

“Thank you for thinking of me, I don’t feel alone so much, thank God for you,” a 74-year-old woman told a volunteer.

Some of the most vulnerable people in the community don’t have computers or smartphones or even an internet connection in some cases, Falzon said.

“Most elderly rely on media like television or newspapers.

“So if we want to stay connected it’s important to reach them where they’re most comfortable,” he said.