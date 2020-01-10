A proposal to demolish a large Sliema townhouse spanning over two streets to make way for a seven-storey apartment block has fuelled objections from residents and NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa.

In a detailed submission to the Planning Authority, the NGO said the project would have an irreversible impact on the locality’s cultural heritage, ruin the streetscape and obliterate a 400-square metre mature garden.

Submitted by Laura Bugeja, the application is for the demolition of a dwelling built around 100 years ago. Its façade overlooks Triq Manuel Dimech and its garden is accessible from Triq Parisio.

The developer is looking to build 19 apartments, four penthouses, and three offices on seven storeys, as well as 32 basement garages on four underground levels. A request for comment to the developer was not answered by the time of writing.

Din l-Art Ħelwa noted that any attempt to amend the plan, such as by retaining the façade, would be unacceptable and no more than a “pathetic token measure”. The heritage value of the property lay in its original form, especially the architectural value of the back façade overlooking the garden.

The proposal breaches the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, the NGO added. The complete demolition would run counter to provisions meant to safeguard scheduled and vernacular buildings within urban conservation areas.

Objections were also raised on the proposed height of the building which was deemed above what is permissible in an area predominantly characterised by two-storey dwellings.

The loss of this private open space would also have a negative impact on the state of the environment of the area, in breach of various SPED provisions. Concerns were also raised about the detrimental effect on the water table and the impact the excavation works would have on third-party reservoirs.

Meanwhile, concerns were voiced on the Sliema Residents Facebook page that the development would affect around 20 nearby houses – all built towards the end of the 19th century – while increasing traffic in the neighbourhood.