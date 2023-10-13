Ħamrun Ħanin has planted several trees in the locality, marking the European debut of Shaisen Attard.

The youngster, who for this season will be testing Premier League waters on loan at Gudja, played in Ħamrun's international fixture.

An agreement was also reached with a number of residents to take care of the newly planted trees, ensuring community involvement.

The Spartans' NGO said the initiative - with the support of Project Green - not only celebrated the culmination of long-term investment in nurturing young talent but also underscored Ħamrun Ħanin's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.

The NGO is committed to helping Ħamrun Spartans minimise its environmental footprint and actively contributing to the well-being of the community.