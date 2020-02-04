New medical imaging equipment to be used for cancer screening were purchased using funds raised by a local NGO.

Addressing a press conference held at the National Breast Screening Unit at Lascaris, chairperson of the Marigold Foundation Michelle Muscat said that the National Pink October - Movember Campaign 2019 had been a huge success raising the sum of €175,000 from private entities, companies and schools.

The bulk of the money, she said, went towards purchasing a second imaging machine for the National Screening Unit. The rest of the money collected was split between seven NGOs.

Mrs Muscat said that while breast cancer awareness had improved, information on testicular cancer and prostate cancer amongst men in Malta was still lacking.

National Screening Unit Director, Stephanie Xuereb commended the national campaigns carried out by the foundation, saying they had sparked a drastic increase in the number of women getting screened.

Danika Marmara from the National Cancer Platform said that Marigold’s initiative and collaboration with Movember International was encouraging men to participate too.