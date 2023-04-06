An environmental NGO has accused the authorities of failing to protect archaeology in Gozo after excavation work started at a construction site close to the scheduled Santa Verna Temple buffer zone near Ġgantija temples.

Neighbours had reported the presence of bones and pottery in the exposed subsoil, yet the excavated debris was being disposed of without being archaeologically examined, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said.

In a statement, it recalled that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had attested that: “there is a risk that ground disturbance in this area may uncover cultural heritage features”.

The superintendence imposed the condition that any clearing or excavation works are to be monitored by an archaeologist.

The superintendence also warned that the discovery of items of cultural heritage may require the amendment of approved development plans and the rerouting of services.

FAA said the current excavation works had exposed supposedly protected caves on the site, yet far from amending the approved plans, work was continuing unabated.

The Planning Authority, it said, had refused to send officers to inspect the site, claiming it only acted on the infringement of plans and not of permit conditions. And the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage "was more intent on protecting the privacy rights of a private site” than on taking immediate action.

FAA said the superintendence had become an authority shrouded in secrecy, refusing to reveal whether items having cultural heritage value were found on sites, or whether heritage features had been reported, as developers are legally bound to do.

It said it was urging the police to investigate this case with urgency before Gozo loses even more of its unique heritage.