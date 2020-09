An NGO called Victory Kitchen has raised €35,000 in a charity swim to help it support needy families.

Rafel Sammut, founder of the NGO, held the swim on Thursday with Clyde Bonello. They swam from Ċirkewwa to Dingli Cliffs.

Sammut said that since March Victory Kitchen helped feed 19,757 people and 6,952 families.

