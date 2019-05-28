A voluntary organisation that normally supports victims of crime is proposing a service to people who have lost their homes or their loved ones to construction-related accidents.

Victim Support Malta hopes to assist these people in seeing to their basic needs such as shelter, food and childcare, provide them with legal consultation and give them psychological support to help them cope with the long-term impact of the trauma.

“VSM intends to explore funding opportunities for this service over the coming months,” said the NGO’s director Krista Tabone.

“At present, we would be able to offer emotional support to persons who have experienced a construction accident,” she added.

The gap in the service became glaring over the past few months with the collapse of three buildings next door to excavation or demolition works, in three separate incidents. One building collapsed in Mellieħa and the wall of another fell apart in Guardamangia in June. In April, an apartment block next door to a building site crumbled in the dead of night.

The collapses spurred public outrage against the construction industry and led to the launch of new, albeit controversial, regulations.

However, beyond the tightening of regulations, victims who lost their homes called for more support to be provided to them.

Some have suggested the provision of a point of contact to guide them on the way forward and inform them about their rights. Others spoke about the need for psychological support and for protection of their belongings from being buried or stolen from the rubble.

Victims have had their entire lives uprooted

Times of Malta asked the Infrastructure Ministry if there were any plans to introduce any such measures but was told that the new legislation was related to building and construction only.

Ms Tabone said: “I think the requests submitted by victims are completely reasonable. Victims of construction related accidents don’t only require support on psychological and legal aspects but they often require support in accessing basic needs, including food and shelter.

“At present, persons experiencing these tragedies seem to have to find their own way to navigate these needs, while having their entire lives uprooted.”

She said that in the light of this emerging need within Maltese society, Victim Support Malta had developed a proposal for the provision of services to persons who have fallen victim to construction related accidents, including those who have lost personal property or been bereaved, and would be exploring opportunities to raise funds for the purpose.

Victim Support Malta can be reached on 2122 8333, or via e-mail at info@victimsupport.org.mt.

Victims’ voices

“There is a massive lack of sensitivity… This is our home. We have a right to know who is in our home… They take away all your rights over your home, any say over your belongings. I only want to know who’s in my house.”

– Anthea Brincat, resident of a Guardamangia apartment block in St Luke’s Road whose wall collapsed on June 13. Some valuables went missing from her home.

“There should be a central point of contact where people can call if they are facing this situation. We have no idea what to do and where to go.”

– Robert Muscat, resident of an apartment block located on Guardamangia hill that collapsed on April 24.

“When these things happen the government should immediately provide psychological support… Who knows how much these people have sacrificed to own a property – then suddenly you don’t have anything… Victims need to know their rights, where to seek professional help – whether it’s legal or architectural.

– Marie Diane Mulè Stagno, whose mother Maria Dolores Zarb died in the ruins of her St Paul’s Bay apartment on June 3, 2004.

“The government had mentioned a fund but in all these years I never heard of anyone getting any benefits for such cases. There’s nothing in place to support the victims. We had to keep chasing one department after the other.”

– Paul Vella, whose mother Rita Vella died in her Sliema home when it collapsed on April 12, 2000.