Santa Lucia grabbed a huge victory in their quest to secure Premier League survival as Robert Hehedosh via a deflection by Jean Marie Ngong, fired them to a shock win over Valletta.

Sta Lucia remain second from bottom despite the win, but they are now level on points with Żebbuġ Rangers.

Valletta were seeking their third win in four matches as they have now slipped eighth in the league standings.

Needing a victory to stay in touch with Żebbuġ and the Play-off berth, Santa Lucia instantly went on the offensive and although Valletta enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but they lacked flair and punch in the final third.

