Environmental NGOs are to appeal the Planning Authority's decision to approve a 22-apartment block of flats and 20 basement garages near the world heritage site Ġgantija Temples.

The PA’s Planning Board voted in favour of the development on Thursday despite there being no heritage impact assessment, something that UNESCO had requested.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar will be appealing the decision which the organisation's co-ordinator, Astrid Vella, described as "outrageous".

"UNESCO stipulates that development in the environs of world heritage sites needs to be accompanied by a heritage impact assessment, this was ignored by the Planning Board," Vella said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa president Alex Torpiano said the organisation will support the appeal.

On Thursday morning, the Planning Board greenlit PA/00570/21, with seven votes to one in favour of the development.

NGO representative Romano Cassar was the only board member to vote against, insisting that the heritage impact assessment be carried out before any decision is taken.

In an email available on the PA's website, Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Kurt Farrugia had informed the developer that UNESCO was asking for a heritage impact assessment.

However, Planning Authority chairman Emmanuel Camilleri said that the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage did not ask the authority to require such an assessment.

Activists launch crowdfunding campaign

"The letter was dismissed by the Planning Board chair in a most cavalier manner," Vella told Times of Malta.

Vella said the decision set a "dangerous precedent", which might lead to more development closer to Ġgantija.

FAA has launched a crowdfunding appeal to contest the decision.

"If you don't want to see Ġganitija disappear behind a row of flats, please donate", Vella said.

Torpiano said the Planning Board’s decision rubbished the ieas that the area should be treated with special care. He also mentioned that the development will be happening within the site's buffer zone.

Xagħra mayor Aaron Agius said the local council objected to the development and would be supporting the appeal. He said the council’s architect was present during the hearing.

“We did what we could with the financial limitations we have,” Agius said.

“But since the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta gave their go-ahead, there wasn’t much we could do,” he said.

The current mayor said the local council will be meeting their architect to discuss the next steps.

Former Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit said that the buffer zone is an "ultra-sensitive area because it is close to some of the oldest megalithic temples in the world".

"The site is considered a world heritage site by UNESCO, now if we lose this status, we can cry about it," he said.

FAA fundraiser link: https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/index.php