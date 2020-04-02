A group of 10 NGOs have backed calls by BirdLife Malta for the Spring hunting season not to be opened since the police cannot enforce the rules once they are engaged on COVID-19 duties.

The Ornis Committee on Wednesday recommended the opening of the season but the ultimate decision will be taken by the government.

"Amidst the COVID-19 crisis where all of society is asked to stay indoors unless exceptionally necessary, it is outrageous that the government will be allowing thousands of hunters to go out to hunt in spring. Apart from the fact that spring hunting is unsustainable, the lack of the necessary resources to enforce such a derogation would only mean a massacre of protected birds," BirdLife said.

It urged the government to recognise that the country is for everyone to enjoy and not just 'a group with narrow interests which is being constantly privileged'.

The eNGOs backing its stance are Nature Trust-FEE Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), Greenhouse Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Bicycle Advocacy Group, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Animal Liberation Malta and Ramblers’ Association of Malta.