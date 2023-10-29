AE Business Advisors celebrated their 25th anniversary by launching a unique CSR initiative during an event held on October 25.

The ‘Act to Empower’ programme pledges to foster a resilient future through the provision of free financial reporting and compliance advisory services to local NGOs.

This initiative includes a two-year service agreement aimed at empowering selected NGOs to independently navigate their reporting obligations.

The services offered include financial reporting and operational assistance, help with statute updates and reviews, and the provision of a tailored compliance manual for Category 1 NGOs.

The overarching goal of this programme is to heighten awareness among NGOs about their reporting obligations, thereby ensuring their eligibility for future funding opportunities.

Reflecting on past achievements, Georg Sapiano, founder of AE Business Advisors, expressed gratitude to the communities integral to their journey.

“We are excited to launch our CSR programme ‘Act to Empower’ as a way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the years,” Sapiano said.

Nicolette Spiteri Bailey addressing guests at the event.

Nicolette Spiteri Bailey, AE’s integrator, echoed this sentiment and emphasised the company’s commitment to giving back “by doing what we do best”.

The primary focus of the initiative is to empower NGOs by ensuring their financial and operational compliance, ultimately enhancing their credibility, ensuring sustainability and safeguarding them from potential issues that could hinder their access to funding.

The Commissioner for Voluntary Orqanisations, Jesmond Saliba, further underscoring AE’s commitment and collaboration in fostering a compliant and thriving non-profit sector.

AE is dedicated to supporting six NGOs in the inaugural run of this initiative.

“We believe in honest relationships and the power of human capital to drive success,” Spiteri Bailey emphasised, highlighting AE’s commitment to helping NGOs thrive.

Interested NGOs can submit their application for support and collaboration by visiting ae.com.mt/csr-program.

This programme is also supported by Scope, platinum partner of Xero.

ae.com.mt

facebook.com/AEbusinessadvisors

Linkedin.com/company/aebusinessadvisors