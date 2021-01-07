The Msida Creek flyovers project presents an opportunity for a forward-looking infrastructural solution which facilitates sustainable transport, a group of environment NGOs said on Thursday.

A call for tenders for the project was issued by Infrastructure Malta in September. The project will end traffic lights congestion, extend the existing public garden and create a new stormwater system to alleviate the age-old Msida valley flooding problems. It will include the construction of two pedestrian bridges to replace existing pelican crossings, 100 new parking spots and upgrades to other roads in the area, such as that between Ta’ Xbiex and Triq Marina and from Valley Road to and from the skatepark roundabout. An open area close to the Workers Memorial will be embellished.

The NGOs suggested that this urban landscape is transformed into a new and improved public transport interchange with the potential to provide a major public open space, building on the historic context, strengthening the commercial potential and quality of life while maximising the potential of the mature trees in the existing playing field.

"The idea is to better serve the residents, public transport commuters and the students at the university and the junior college and facilitate the cycling experience as well as walking.

"We may even look at other local town centre projects which proved successful. In Paola, traffic was redirected to create a public environment for the residents and business community. In Cottonera, through traffic was redirected to prioritise the creation of a quality public realm for Cospicua's town centre in what is probably one of Malta’s best regeneration projects in recent times.

"The residents and business communities surrounding the Msida Creek would benefit from a high-quality urban environment which allows for recreation and physical activity thus supporting public health. This would be conducive to people spending more time in the area, thus supporting retail and leisure services and economic activity."

The NGOs said it is possible to devise a solution which rethinks the traffic flow from the local town centre, as advocated in the National Transport Masterplan, while retaining and improving the existing open space and trees, restoring some of the beauty of a natural valley and connecting it to the waterfront and church.

This would create a pjazza experience and a quality public space for the community, while still providing kiosk areas which are so popular in the summer months.

The statement was signed by Rota, Friends of the Earth Malta. Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffitti, Din L-Art Helwa, The Archaeological Society Malta, Friends of Villa Frere, Project Aegle Foundation, The Ramblers Association of Malta, ACT and several environmental activists.