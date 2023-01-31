NGOs have raised concerns they do not have the time or resources to apply for the new €10 million government community greening grant.

“The incentive is a good one but the project is asking for architectural plans, 3D sketches and computer-generated visuals, along with a 10-year maintenance plan, all to be delivered in under a month,” one member of an NGO told Times of Malta.

The NGO member, who preferred to remain anonymous, said such concerns were raised by other NGOs when discussing the new government grant.

Announced last week, the community greening grant is open to local councils, schools, civic centres, NGOs as well as individuals who propose to create open green spaces.

Launched by the newly-established agency, Project Green, the scheme will encourage groups and individuals to identify sites that have fallen into disrepair or which can be opened to the public.

It also highlights the creation of new high-quality public green spaces, especially in highly urbanised localities.

Apart from providing the estimated costs of the project and a 10-year maintenance plan, applicants must also provide architectural plans, 3D sketches, irrigation plans and the plans of works, which include milestones, all by noon on February 28.

“People need time for what is required and money to prepare all the application plans,” NGOs have said.

“Preparing what they require costs a lot of money and without any guarantee that what you propose will be accepted is a non-starter.

“Who will fork out thousands for a plan, with the possibility that it will be rejected?”

According to the grant guidelines, every project proposal will be assessed as part of a wider network of green infrastructure to encourage sustainable development, active mobility and also the support of biodiversity.

Applications will be assessed by a grant panel of Project Green officers and specialist external experts who will assess the application through various criteria.

The number of projects accepted for funding will be determined according to funds available and “strictly” according to the ranking order. Project Green will have the final say on which projects will be accepted.

“These sorts of projects need professionals’ input and their time costs money and such NGOs, schools and local councils cannot afford to fork out such costs, nor do they have the time or resources to do it by themselves,” they said.

“If the government wants applications for the grant, the best way would be to pre-approve applicants and give them money to prepare the projects.”

Members of the public have highlighted that Manoel Island, in Gżira, is a prime site for such a project and it has been suggested that the Gżira local council should apply for this grant to “buy back” the land and give it to the people.