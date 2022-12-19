Eleven agricultural and environmental organisations are calling on the prime minister to ensure that suitable agricultural land valuation methods are integrated into legislation pertaining to agricultural leases.

The organisations wrote to the prime minister about amendments to Act 199 (the agricultural leases law), including agricultural valuation methods. The amendment is meant to strike a balance between the interests of landowners, the farmers and the public while focusing on agricultural leases.

As guardians of green and open spaces in Malta, farmers should be given all necessary safeguards to ensure that they can continue in their role without fear of eviction., the letter says.

Sadly, however, this amendment removed the only guidelines on which agricultural land valuation could have been established, they said.

"There is an urgent need to include agricultural land valuation guidelines that safeguard farmers. This pricing should not be subject to market speculation but should use fair methods which ensure that rental leases are affordable for farmers," the letter adds.

The letter was signed by:

Farmers’ Central Coop Society Ltd, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Produtturi ta’ l-Għasel Malti, Malta Beekeepers’ Association, Malta Organic Agricultural Movement, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Merill Rural Network, Moviment Graffitti, The “Grow 10 Trees” Project, Vitimalta Producer Organisation,