A group of 15 NGOs have condemned proposals to expropriate around 200 tumoli of arable land in Magħtab for a project that would see the landfill expanding.

In a statement, the collective said that land was being sacrificed under the guise of modernisation and was endemic of policies that encroach on public land without consideration of limited open spaces.

“The consequences of the loss of natural and agricultural land are severe – besides the direct impact on our health and way of life, there is also concern of potential shortages and a complete dependence on the costly importation of food,” the statement read.

“Instead of fostering a culture of nurturing the land and tilling it, one finds a culture of exploitation and lack of accountability. State entities such as Wasteserv seem to have no issues with taking up land and drafting plans without as much as a consultation.”

The statement also flagged the archaeological importance of the area, which hosts the Ta' Hammut dolmens as well as megalithic remains.

The proposed expansion would pose a significant negative impact to quality of life, the groups said, adding that such developments tended to ignore “concerns for the community, aesthetics or congestion, and are presented as a fait accompli”.

“We believe that, besides reconsidering our waste strategy and culture, projects such as this should be planned in a way to minimise, not encourage, the take up of further agricultural land and similar resources.”

The statement was issued on behalf of Bicycle Advocacy Group, Birdlife Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth (Malta), Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Siġar Maltin, Green House, Isles of the Left, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust, The Archaeological Society Malta, The Ramblers' Association and Żminijietna - Voice of the Left.

Earlier this week, Magħtab famers told Times of Malta that landfill expansion was a direct threat to their livelihoods. They expressed concern that the encroaching landfill would pose a threat of more crop failure and sickness among their animals.

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry said that while concern about the take up of land was understandable, the area around Magħtab had been identified and reserved for expansion in waste management since 2003.

“The land earmarked for take-up is needed for such purposes even though every effort is made to minimize take up. In terms of law, landowners whose land is being expropriated will be compensated at market rates in accordance with law. Farmers too will be compensated for the loss of crops and applicable agricultural improvements.”

The Ministry said that waste management facilities at Magħtab follow international best practices in safety and will minimize pollution risk.

"No issues of crop failure or animal sickness are foreseen, much in the same way as none are known to have taken place by the vicinity to the existing landfill of the new lands that are now being taken up," the ministry added.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027.