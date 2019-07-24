Environmental groups have taken objection to Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg’s claim that the Santa Luċija road widening project had not drawn objections when it was approved last September.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Save Santa Luċija Open Spaces Network – an NGO set up in recent weeks in response to the project – said that more than 1,000 people had signed a petition coordinated by Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) against the project at the time.

FAA’s Astrid Vella, meanwhile, told Times of Malta the organisation had met the minister on two occasions before the permit was issued, once with representatives of four other NGOs.

Ms Vella said the NGOs had raised “several vehement objections to the destruction of trees to be caused by the project and to government’s lack of commitment to improving public transport”.

Around 300 trees along a one-kilometre stretch between Addolorata Cemetery Hill and Santa Luċija are facing the chop to make way for a €20 million underpass project.

Two demonstrations against the project took place as works began in recent days, and as anger spilled over from the controversial Central Link project, which will also see the uprooting of hundreds of trees and which prompted a protest gathering of more than 1,000 people two Sundays ago.

However, the Santa Luċija permit was approved in relatively uncontroversial circumstances last September with the only official objection received by the PA being FAA’s.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) gave the project its blessing after concluding that concluded that the “environmental impacts from the development are unlikely to be significant”.

The project, however, was not subjected to an Environmental Impact Assessment (unlike the Central Link project), after ERA deemed this unnecessary.

In further contrast to the Central Link, it was approved by the three-person Planning Commission rather than the full Planning Board, which includes representatives of ERA, NGOs, and the local council.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Dr Borg had responded to recent anger by insisting the project had been open to public consultation before the permit was issued.

“No-one appealed. Eventually, and especially if nobody appeals, the authority has to implement the valid permit,” he said.