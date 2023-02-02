Six NGOs and over a hundred persons have filed collective court application calling for the revocation of the development permit for a so-called sheep farm in the previously pristine Ħżejjen valley in Bidnija.

The action follows a crowdfunding campaign by Moviment Graffitti.

Since the planning application was accepted in 2019, environmental organisations, the media and the public have been chronicling the construction of the massive structure in the middle of an entirely rural site outside the development zone.

"Many were left baffled at how a two-storey structure, with reception areas and a swimming pool on its roof, was approved by the Planning Authority (PA) on the pretext of it being a sheep farm," the NGOs said.

"It is clear that this permit was granted under false pretences. The PA’s case officer conveniently omitted to mention those policies which clearly and unequivocally state that there can be no development in such sensitive sites.

"This is not a genuine sheep farm but a pretext for building a commercial hotel in a protected valley, as has been proven by the subsequent application (PA/5895/22) asking for this structure to be transformed into a retail outlet with guest rooms."

The NGOs said they would not stand idle by while the PA treated the public with disdain and allowed the destruction of the natural environment.

The NGOs are Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYA) Foundation, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) and Din l-Art Ħelwa.