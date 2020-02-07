A group of 12 NGOs filed a judicial protest against minister Ian Borg, Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta and the Planning Authority demanding "transparency and law observance" on the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel.

A number of studies required for the tunnel's construction have yet to be carried out, despite the government having issued a call for the project last month, they said on Friday.

The judicial protest is asking for a Strategic Environment Assessment to be carried out immediately. It should include a scientific report that details the full scope of the impact of the proposed tunnel as well as an exploration of alternative designs or solutions to the tunnel.

"IM is going ahead with the procedures for the tunnel when the transport plan does not provide for it and before the obligatory assessment of alternatives and public consultation is carried out.

"This is another attempt to force things through without the required environmental, health and traffic studies can be carried out - making public consultation redundant" a spokesperson for the NGOs said.

The protest echoes concerns raised by the Church's Environmental Committee on Thursday, which called on the government to publish studies on alternatives to the tunnel, which they say is not justified.

The judicial protest was filed by Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Isles of the Left, Kamra tal-Periti, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust (Malta), Ramblers' Association of Malta, The Archaeological Society Malta and Żminijietna – Voice of the Left.