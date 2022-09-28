The fifth anniversary since the car bomb assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is to be marked with a series of events by NGOs Repubblika, Occupyjustice and manueldelia.com.

The organisations insisted they will keep up their protests against the injustice suffered by Daphne Caruana Galizia and her family and call for justice and truth.

The following is the events programme:

Saturday, October 8 - An exhibition - Daphne, a Maltese heroine - at City Gate, Valletta.

Wednesday October 12 - Launching of the documentary Daphne, a Maltese heroine, at the Valletta Campus Theatre, St Christopher Street, Valletta.

Friday, October 14 - an activity for youths presented by Peppi Azzopardi at the theatre of St Paul Missionary College, Rabat.

Saturday October 15 - No Justice without integrity, a seminar with the Fondazione Giovanni Falcone on the challenges faced by public institutions; at the Aula Prima, Valletta Campus University of Malta.

6.30pm Valletta Campus Theatre of the University of Malta, public lecture by author and investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

Sunday October 16 - 9.30am Mass at Bidnija Church celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

3pm - Silent gathering at the site of the explosion in Triq il-Bidnija.

6.30pm - Demonstration calling for justice, in Republic Street, Valletta.

7.30pm Vigil for Justice at Great Siege Square, Valletta, Participants will include EU president Roberta Metsola.

Monday October 17 - Inauguration of murals in remembrance of Daphne Caruana Galizia by the University Students Council at Car Park 4 of the university.