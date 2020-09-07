Eleven environment NGOs have condemned Joseph Muscat's defence of his appointment of a Planning Authority employee to the tribunal which decides appeals from the PA's own decisions.

Muscat, when prime minister, appointed Martin Saliba to the tribunal which decides appeals on Planning Authority decisions, whilst Saliba was on leave from the PA, and with the assurance that he would retain his job at the PA after his stint on the tribunal.

"An adjudicator was appointed to decide on cases where his employer – past, present and future - was a party," the NGOs said.

Furthermore, Mr Saliba did not ever disclose this issue, which revealed that his financial security was guaranteed by his re-assuming his PA job.

"It is evident that such a situation would lead to bias especially when considering Martin Saliba's track record in deciding controversial large projects including the Tumas/Gasan Mrieħel Towers, db/ ITS and the Central Link project," the NGOs said.

"As a result of Mr Saliba's appointment as tribunal chairman, the continued concealment of his employment with the PA, and critical tribunal decisions, appellants' rights have been breached. Joseph Muscat tries to defend his actions by saying that Martin Saliba was qualified for the post. He is trying to obscure the real issue - this is not about Martin Saliba's qualifications, but the fact that he was employed with the PA, while deciding cases to which the PA was a party," the NGOs added.

"No matter how brilliant a referee is, he should not preside over a match in which his past, present and future team is playing.

The statement was issued by Attard Residents Environmental Network, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura, Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Helwa, Extinction Rebellion Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta and Ramblers Association of Malta,