Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali has broken his wrist in training to put his participation in next month’s Giro d’Italia in doubt, his Team Trek Segafredo revealed on Wednesday.

The Sicilian was transported to hospital in Lugano, Switzerland, where he resides, after a fall ahead of next week’s Tour of the Alps.

“Unfortunately Vincenzo Nibali fell this morning during training and hit his right wrist,” his team said in a statement.

“Clinical exams have revealed a compound fracture of the radius of the right wrist.

“An osteosynthesis surgery has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) to reduce the fracture.

“After this it will be possible to consider the recovery and Vincenzo’s participation at the Giro.”

