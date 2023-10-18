The disposal of domestic waste was the talk of town for several weeks last summer as the chaotic garbage collection system was in shambles.

Photos of heaps of domestic and business rubbish bags with rats foraging on food waste disgusted many.

Many tourists also commented about the dirt clogging several streets.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said enforcement officers will continue their inspections to ensure households and businesses are separating waste properly. Residents not observing the waste separation regulations risk being warned and fined for their failures.

Many are understandably confused about the way the waste separation regulations can be enforced at the administrative and legal levels.

How will inspectors be sure who is responsible for waste bags not used according to the regulations? Will CCTV cameras be installed in every street to record evidence that can be used in court if an individual does not comply with the rules?

However, the waste separation regulations that are being enforced lack sufficient details to ensure that they are viable and enforceable.

The critical voices are growing over whether we need to acknowledge that the current domestic waste collection service is too complicated and if we need to revise the system.

Many understandably ask whether ERA is putting the cart before the horse by not ensuring that the waste collection system is first made more efficient to avoid the disgraceful scenes of putrefying uncollected waste we experienced this summer.

The waste disposal system is the responsibility of various bodies, including ERA, Wasteserv, and, to some extent, the local councils.

The separation of waste is arguably a less pressing priority than other activities that are crucial to ensure that people’s health is not jeopardised by inadequate waste disposal.

The Magħtab landfill, for instance, is still spewing poisonous gases as old organic and industrial waste often causes fires, especially in the hot summer months.

The safe disposal of waste at our landfills is a work in progress that remains unfinished after so many years.

Property development sites in urban areas remains a perennial problem. They often cause a waste problem as construction rubble is left uncollected for several months, if at all.

Trucks transporting construction waste still spew dust clouds on our roads as sensible regulations to prevent air pollution are rarely enforced.

The lack of enforcement of crucial civic regulations meant to protect people’s health and the environment has long been identified as the leading cause of our urban and rural environment deterioration.

Environment protection regulations are not worth the paper they are printed on if the political will and competence to enforce them effectively is lacking.

While educational campaigns promoting civic behaviour are undoubtedly helpful, the waste disposal functions must be underpinned by more convincing and compelling tactics.

The latest effort by ERA to promote more discipline in waste separation by individuals and businesses risks becoming just an exercise in environmental protection tokenism to create the illusion that the waste crisis is being addressed.

All those organisations responsible for keeping the environment clean must stop nibbling at the waste crisis. They must develop a comprehensive action plan that addresses this problem’s different aspects with urgency.