Paris Saint-Germain have predictably dominated the French Cup in recent years but there is a breath of fresh air about this season’s final as the Qatar-backed club’s absence leaves both Nice and Nantes dreaming of getting their hands on the trophy.

PSG, who have just won their eighth Ligue 1 title in 10 years, had won the Cup in six of the last seven years, the exception coming in 2019 when they lost the final on penalties to Rennes.

This time Mauricio Pochettino’s team were dumped out in the last 16, losing on penalties at home to a Nice side who then eliminated Marseille in the quarter-finals before beating fourth-division Versailles in the semis.

