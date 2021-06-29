Christophe Galtier, who led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in France in May, has taken over as coach of Nice, the Riviera club’s owners Ineos announced on Monday.

“OGC Nice is pleased to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as new head coach, with immediate effect,” wrote Ineos in a press release.

Galtier, 54, took over as coach of Lille in December 2017 and, against the odds, led them to the Ligue 1 title last month.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta