French Ligue 1 club Nice said on Wednesday they have filed a complaint for “damage to their image” after an amateur porn film was shot inside their Allianz Riviera stadium during a game.

According to a source close to the football club, the explicit film, posted online, was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0.

A source at the departmental directorate of public security confirmed to AFP earlier that the club — owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe — had made the complaint.

Nice football club said they had filed a complaint for “damage to their image”.

