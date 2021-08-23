The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned Sunday when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

Marseille eventually refused to restart the match with club officials claiming their players’ safety could not be guaranteed.

Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute when Marseille star Payet, who had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, launched one back at the Nice fans.

Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening Payet.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta