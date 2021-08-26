A Nice supporter accused of aiming a kick at Dimitri Payet during the violence which interrupted the weekend’s Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille will appear in court on Wednesday, prosecutors told AFP.

“He will be presented to the court at the end of his police custody for ‘unlawful intrusion on the playing area disturbing a sporting event’ and ‘voluntary violence in gatherings’,” said the deputy public prosecutor, Jean- Philippe Navarre.

“This person aimed at a kick at Dimitri Payet,” he said.

